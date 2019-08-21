Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will not be judged on the results of September’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, says SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

Erasmus will announce his World Cup squad on Monday and with the Springboks unbeaten in 2019‚ expectation have increased on the team.

“Rassie has a mandate and he understands what he has to achieve for the Rugby World Cup. We’re going to compete‚ not just to participate. That’s the difference and he’s not going to be judged on the result‚” Alexander said.

“When Rassie took over the job 16 months ago‚ one of the things he had to do was to build a team for the 2023 World Cup.

“When you look at the team now‚ we are ready to compete at this World Cup and not the 2023 one. We’ve got the players who are a nice blend of youth and experience. They have the ability to go and win the World Cup. We’re happy with where we are and we’re in a good place.”

Transformation‚ a prickly but necessary issue in between World Cup years‚ comes to the fore when the Springboks have to go to the showpiece tournament. In previous tournaments‚ the make up of the squad and match-day 23s has raised considerable ire.

Alexander said Erasmus will not be under any transformation pressure in terms of the make-up of the squad which will be captained by Siya Kolisi.

“There’s no transformation pressure on Rassie. The target is 50% of your 23-man run-on team and at most time‚ we’ll meet that target. If we didn’t lose some players to injury‚ we would’ve exceeded the target several times this year.

“You also need to understand how the Eminent Persons Group scorecard works‚” Alexander said. You need to get a percentage of your target to pass. I believe we will pass and we don’t have to tell Rassie because he’s mature enough to understand his mandate.”