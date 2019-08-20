Cape Town - The Currie Cup will see five teams try to squeeze into three slots as the group phase of the competition comes down to a thrilling finale this weekend.

Griquas‚ on 19 log points‚ are the only team guaranteed a semifinal berth after their superb 27-23 win over Western Province last weekend‚ although a home play-off is not yet secure.

But behind them there is a bottleneck.

The Free State Cheetahs and Golden Lions occupy second and third on 17 points each‚ the Sharks fourth semifinal position with 14 points while WP on 13 points and Bulls on nine points could still make the last four.

The Bulls obviously have the most work to do and will make the semifinals only with a bonus point win over the Sharks while also hoping that WP lose to the Cheetahs earlier in the day.

Even then‚ the Bulls‚ who have a negative 40 points’ difference‚ would need a huge victory at Loftus as the Sharks’ points’ difference is -17.

Realistically the Bulls can only hope to avoid the wooden spoon.

The Pumas‚ who have finished their fixtures‚ are last on nine points with a -51 points difference.

If the Bulls lose to the Sharks by 11 points or more they will be in last position and face a promotion/relegation play-off later in 2019. It is an almost unthinkable situation for a union as storied as the Blue Bulls.

The Sharks need to beat the Bulls at Loftus to be sure of a semifinal place.

As the final game to kick off on Saturday‚ they might already be safely through depending on whether WP win or lose in Bloemfontein earlier.

WP simply have to beat the Cheetahs with a bonus point while denying the Bloemfontein side a losing bonus point in the process to ensure their progression to the last four.

If the Lions beat Griquas in the day’s first fixture then they are through.

Should they lose without a bonus point‚ then they will have an anxious wait while the other matches play out.

Final round fixtures

Saturday:

Griquas v Golden Lions (Kimberley‚ 3pm)

Free State Cheetahs v Western Province (Bloemfontein‚ 5.15pm)

Blue Bulls v Sharks (Pretoria‚ 7.30pm)