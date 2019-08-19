When Springbok winger S’busiso Nkosi scored the second of his two tries in Saturday’s 24-18 win against Argentina, it was a case of letting instinct take over, and not thinking until the deed was done.

With the game tantalisingly poised‚ Nkosi received a pass from Jesse Kriel‚ from where he jinxed past a number of defenders. He then dove through the air to avoid the attentions of a final desperate tackler and over the try-line.

It was a moment of sheer magic that elicited joy from the 29,000-strong Loftus Versfeld crowd.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not thinking at that time. I’m just in the flow and my instinct takes over. I just do what my body feels like and I woke up after I scored the try. I realised that I just scored a try because I was just in that zone‚” Nkosi said.

“I won’t say it’s tunnel vision. It might sound a bit philosophical‚ but it’s a state where all my senses are completely heightened.

“I just see everything happen in slow motion and I try to do what I do from there. Sometimes it works‚ sometimes it doesn’t.”

Nkosi may play with the knowledge of knowing he may have booked his Rugby World Cup ticket‚ but he did not take his performance for granted.

While the game did not have any Championship significance‚ a win was there for the taking and that is what the Boks collected. That was what Nkosi was after.

Now the team are in a very good space, he said. The Boks have yet to lose a Test in 2019‚ even though the All Blacks will examine this streak thoroughly when the sides meet in Yokohama on September 21.

“I just went out on the pitch and I tried to do my job‚ which was to help the team get the win. That was all that was on my mind. We ended up getting the win so I’m very happy about that.

“However‚ it’s only fun when you win, to be honest. You can score five tries‚ but if the team loses‚ then your contribution doesn’t amount to much‚” Nkosi said.

“We’re in a very good space and we’re in a place where we’ve got lots of combinations‚ lots of different players‚ but we’ve also worked long enough for us to understand each other. We are in a good space.”