Sport / Rugby

CURRIE CUP RUGBY

Sharks keep Currie Cup playoff hopes alive

The Lions will travel to Griquas in Kimberley for their final game

18 August 2019 - 23:13 Sports Staff
Jeremy Ward. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Jeremy Ward. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks kept their Currie Cup playoff hopes alive with a nail-biting 30-28 win over the Golden Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Sharks captain Jeremy Ward scored the opening try, and added the winning try late in the second half as the Sharks condemned the Lions to their second home defeat in as many weeks and opened up the race for the playoffs with one round to go.

The Sharks are now fourth on the standings, one spot ahead of Western Province, while the Lions stay in third.

Lions flyhalf Shaun Reynolds also scored two tries and contributed 18 points, but it was not enough on a day the Sharks’ pack was dominant in the  set-pieces.

The Lions put a poor first half behind them though their improved second half display fell short of the home side grabbing the victory.

The Lions will travel to Griquas in Kimberley for their final game, while the Sharks head for Loftus in a game they need to win to be assured of a playoff place.

Golden Lions. Tries: Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green, Marnus Schoeman. Conversion: Reynolds. Penalties: Shaun Reynolds (2)

Sharks. Tries: Jeremy Ward (2), Sanele Nohamba. Conversions: Nohamba (2), Rhyno Smith. Penalties: Nohamba (3)

Siya Kolisi is good to go for the World Cup‚ says Bok coach

Rassie Erasmus confirms Bok captain and try scorer Sbu Nkosi for Japan
Sport
10 hours ago

Argentina coach Ledesma doubts southern hemisphere teams will all make World Cup semis

Northern teams have upped their game since last Rugby World Cup, says Argentina coach Mario Ledesma
Sport
9 hours ago

Despite disruptions Dobson ‘thrilled’ for Ntubeni

WP coach's bitter-sweet feelings over losing his first-choice hooker
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ambitious Griquas a big hurdle facing Western Province

Sport / Rugby

Sharks aim to keep momentum against Pumas

Sport / Rugby

Golden Lions coach Van Rooyen talks up Free State Cheetahs

Sport / Rugby

Western Province have backs to wall after defeat by Lions

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.