Sharks keep Currie Cup playoff hopes alive

The Sharks kept their Currie Cup playoff hopes alive with a nail-biting 30-28 win over the Golden Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Sharks captain Jeremy Ward scored the opening try, and added the winning try late in the second half as the Sharks condemned the Lions to their second home defeat in as many weeks and opened up the race for the playoffs with one round to go.

The Sharks are now fourth on the standings, one spot ahead of Western Province, while the Lions stay in third.

Lions flyhalf Shaun Reynolds also scored two tries and contributed 18 points, but it was not enough on a day the Sharks’ pack was dominant in the set-pieces.

The Lions put a poor first half behind them though their improved second half display fell short of the home side grabbing the victory.

The Lions will travel to Griquas in Kimberley for their final game, while the Sharks head for Loftus in a game they need to win to be assured of a playoff place.

Golden Lions. Tries: Shaun Reynolds (2), Tyrone Green, Marnus Schoeman. Conversion: Reynolds. Penalties: Shaun Reynolds (2)

Sharks. Tries: Jeremy Ward (2), Sanele Nohamba. Conversions: Nohamba (2), Rhyno Smith. Penalties: Nohamba (3)