Whiteley's World Cup hopes hang by thinest of threads

Knee injury dashes Whiteley's chance of playing for Lions this weekend

06 August 2019 - 16:17 Liam Del Carme
Warren Whiteley. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Warren Whiteley. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Warren Whiteley’s chances of cracking the nod in the Springboks Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad lengthened with the news that he will remain unavailable for the Golden Lions’ clash against the Blue Bulls this weekend.

Whiteley had earmarked the match as the one in which he could make his return and launch a last-gasp bid to prove his fitness and potentially crack a spot in Rassie Erasmus’ RWC squad.

But the knee injury that has plagued him this season persists.

“Warren is not available this weekend‚” said Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli. “I’m still waiting to hear if he’ll be available next week.”

This means Whiteley will not return to the field for the Springboks before Erasmus names his RWC squad.

Next week’s Test against Argentina at Loftus would have been his last opportunity to prove his Test match readiness ahead of the naming of the squad.

Meanwhile‚ the Golden Lions‚ on top of the Currie Cup standings‚ have their position threatened by a growing injury list.

Tighthead prop Jacobie Adriaanse has now also joined the walking wounded and is out of this weekend’s clash with a calf strain.

Centre Jan-Louis la Grange, who suffered concussion in last weekend’s clash against the Free State Cheetahs, has also been ruled out. lock Wilhelm van der Sluys, who had the same injury, may be deemed ready to play later this week.

Already on the sidelines are prop Dylan Smith‚ wing Courtnall Skosan and flank Cyle Brink, who are expected to be available in the next three to four weeks.

