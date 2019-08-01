After unexpectedly losing their opening Currie Cup match to the Griquas‚ the Sharks found a bit of sharpness against Western Province that has to be extended to the Pumas this weekend.

The trip to Mpumalanga‚ where the Sharks meet the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday‚ has been a difficult one for the defending champions.

But having seen off a strong Western Province challenge two weeks ago‚ they have the much-needed confidence to deal with a tricky Pumas side who have found various ways of losing tight matches.

The Sharks have also had the benefit of a bye‚ but that has not always been beneficial‚ especially in Super Rugby.

That is the least of Sharks coach Sean Everitt’s concerns as they want to build a head of steam in the one-round tournament where every game counts.

“The guys showed what they can do when they’re up for it on a Saturday afternoon. We’re looking for consistency in regards to that performance‚” Everitt said.

“There were a lot of things to take out from a positive perspective but there’s a lot to improve on and that’s what we did last week.

“We haven’t spoken about the bye at all this week. We expect the guys to be fresher and less fatigued. We’re concentrating on the effort we need to put in on Saturday.”

Everitt made only one change to the side that beat Western Province with budding loose-forward Phendulani Buthelezi starting and Jacques Vermeulen on the bench.

The importance of a win against the Pumas is not lost on Everitt‚ especially with the Pumas playing some good rugby without the results to show for their efforts.

“They are dangerous‚ which is why it’s important for us to start well. We’re not underestimating what they can bring,” Everitt said.