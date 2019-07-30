Energised by their win at Newlands over Western Province‚ the Golden Lions have limited the changes to their line-up for Friday’s Currie Cup clash against Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

They have opted for two changes to the side with Wilhelm van der Sluys coming in for the Bok-bound lock Marvin Orie‚ while Jan Henning Campher is the new replacement hooker.

Orie has been called up to the Boks squad busy preparing in Auckland ahead of their Test against Argentina in Salta‚ Saturday week.

Orie was instrumental in their come-from-behind win over Western Province at Newlands and his physicality will be missed against Free State.

“We are glad for Marvin who is back with the Springboks. That is a change we had to make. It helps with the growth‚” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

The Golden Lions will also continue to be without the physicality of flank Cyle Brink who has a broken hand‚ while wing Courtnall Skosan has a knee injury.

“We are in a race with time‚ so hopefully anything between four to six weeks they might be back. Depending on how we go in the season they might get a nod‚” said Van Rooyen.

Regular captain Warren Whiteley is also on the mend but Van Rooyen would not commit to the No 8’s intended comeback match next week against the Blue Bulls at Ellis Park.

“Depending on his progress he might join us and go with to Bloem just to be part of the experience. At this stage it is just a day-to-day thing.

“I can’t commit to say he’ll play or won’t play. We’ll see by Friday and then by Monday‚” said Van Rooyen.

The Golden Lions again showed impressive fighting spirit by overturning an improbable deficit to earn victory at Newlands.

“We took a lot of lessons out of that game‚” said the coach. “If you win or lose it is important to learn the same lessons. We had very good video reviews today. We spent a lot of time on it‚” said Van Rooyen.