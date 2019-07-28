Western Province coach John Dobson admitted his side have their backs to the wall to make the Currie Cup semifinals after stumbling to their second loss in three outings on Saturday.

A late Tyrone Greene try gave the Golden Lions a 30-28 win over WP at Newlands on Saturday‚ which was reward for the Joburger’s tenacity and spirit.

WP had more chances and had the Lions on the ropes when they led 21-7 shortly before halftime‚ but they let it slip through poor game management.

They also lost wing SP Marais to a hamstring strain in the warm-up‚ which disrupted their game plan. Marais’ tactical kicking was a big part of the plan to pin the Lions back.

WP were also reduced to 14 men for the final 10 minutes when looseforward Jaco Coetzee was sin-binned for repeated infringements.

“We are going to have to win every game now‚ which includes going to Bloemfontein to play the [log leaders] Cheetahs‚” Dobson said.

“We have dropped two games. This was a match we had to win and so we are under massive pressure now. At halftime we spoke about avoiding the game descending into complete chaos because the Lions have players who thrive on that.

“But we lost our shape completely‚ especially the kicking game. When we were down to 14 men‚ we kicked a contestable straight down the middle of the field‚ which is almost undefendable.

“There was also no patience on attack. The players seemed to want to chip kick the ball instead of building phases.

“The Lions showed a lot of fight and character for a young side. They should be very proud of themselves.

“But to lose the match from 21-7 up was a disappointment.

“We had a tough time with some interpretations at the breakdowns and offsides and we were the only team blown for offsides in the whole game‚ which is a grave concern.”

Lions flyhalf Shaun Reynolds gave a perfect kicking display‚ scoring 15 points from three conversions and three penalties‚ which ultimately proved the difference.

“I’m very proud of the guys because they showed a lot of character to be two points ahead by the 80th minute‚” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.