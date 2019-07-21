Bok coach Rassie Erasmus concedes still a lot of work to be done

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they are nowhere near the standard they have set themselves even after the hard-fought 35-17 win over Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Boks delivered grit and determination in their first match since November as the coach gambled with an experimental side in the absence of senior players.

He welcomed the result, which he said will give his charges confidence ahead of their second Rugby Championship outing against the All Blacks on Saturday.

“We are aware that we are not close to a world-class performance‚” he said. “It was more individuals who stood out in the game to raise their hands in Test-match rugby — that was the biggest take-out.

“The way we play is definitely not the quality that will get us into the playoffs of the World Cup‚ but we expected that with the team that has not played together in a long time.”

Several players are already in Wellington to acclimatise for this weekend’s clash against New Zealand.

Erasmus started Saturday’s encounter with debutants Herschel Jantjies and Rynhardt Elstadt, while Lizo Gqoboka came off the bench. They were surrounded by experienced players such as Eben Etzebeth‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Elton Jantjies.

The Bok coach said there had been an element of luck in their win as Australia knocked the ball on the edge of the try line and one of their tries was denied because of a forward pass in the build-up.

“Decisions go for you or against sometimes. Last year against England, it didn’t go our way with the high tackle and we could have won that match, and against France we could have lost that match‚” he said.

“We were lucky because they knocked the ball on on the try line and there was also a forward pass when they could have scored and we would have been under the pump.

“It is the same as last year when we played New Zealand — they scored a try that could have been called back for a forward pass.

“When decisions come your way‚ you must take them and say thanks.”