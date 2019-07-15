Sport / Rugby

Springbok leadership group impressive, says Matt Proudfoot

15 July 2019 - 17:42 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Matt Proudfoot during the South African national men's rugby team media conference at Pivot Conference Centre, Montecasino on July 15 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN
Matt Proudfoot during the South African national men's rugby team media conference at Pivot Conference Centre, Montecasino on July 15 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN

Springbok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot is pleased with the experienced group of leaders in the squad as the South Africans prepare for the upcoming Rugby Championship and World Cup later in 2019.

The Boks begin their quest for the Rugby Championship when they host Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will be without injured captain Siya Kolisi and the responsibility of leading the team will fall on one of Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Tendai Mtawarira and Lood de Jager.

Du Toit‚ Etzebeth‚ Marx‚ Kitshoff and Mtawarira have led their teams at Super Rugby level and Proudfoot said it is pleasing to have so many players who can assume the leadership role.

“You look at Steven Kitshoff‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Eben‚ PSTD [Du Toit] and Beast [Mtawarira]‚ there are a lot of players who have been leaders for their franchises in Super Rugby. Now it is for someone to take the leadership role on his shoulders until Siya is ready. We have been really pleased with the way he [Kolisi] is coming back and progressing.”

But Proudfoot conceded that Kolisi’s absence would affect the balance of the back row.

“Balance is important and how you pick a back row is indicative of how you want to control the flow of the game‚” he said. “He [Kolisi] is an exceptional leader. He has grown very well in the role and I have known him since he was 19.”

Proudfoot is also glad to have Bulls lock De Jager back in contention after a long injury lay-off.

“I was delighted to see him get 55 minutes for the Bulls in Currie Cup at the weekend‚” he said. “He played well and he was solid on the line-out. What you can see is that they lost a little bit of structure when he was not around.”

Proudfoot said the Boks would not call up a replacement for injured winger Aphiwe Dyantyi as they have sufficient cover in the camp in Johannesburg. A hamstring injury has ruled him out of the opening weeks of the Rugby Championship.

“Aphiwe injured his hamstring at training on Friday‚” he said. “He will see a specialist to get an update on that and he is out for the start of the Championship.

“Whatever the specialist advises us on‚ we will phase him back into the team. But he is definitely out of the start. We are not bringing anyone in because we have confidence in the other four wingers who are with us in camp.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus outlines Rugby Championship plans

Rassie targets Championship win as World Cup boost
Sport
21 hours ago

Eben Etzebeth pushed into Springbok captain contention

Boks welcome Wallabies next week, but focus is on the World Cup
Sport
4 days ago

Springbok legend James Small has died

The former winger was part of SA’s World Cup-winning squad in 1995
National
5 days ago

Concern over Siya Kolisi’s injury mounts as Van Staden added to Bok squad

Marco van Staden called up as cover, with the captain likely to miss the Rugby Championship
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.