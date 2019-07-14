Sport / Rugby

Coach John Dobson says job’s done for Western Province

14 July 2019 - 19:32 Craig Ray
John Dobson during the DHL Western Province training session and team announcement in Cape Town, July 11 2018. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
John Dobson during the DHL Western Province training session and team announcement in Cape Town, July 11 2018. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Western Province coach John Dobson described the 20-5 Currie Cup win over the Blue Bulls on Saturday as “job done”.

WP outscored their old rivals by three tries to one but the final score flattered the home team slightly‚ especially as they somehow made it to halftime with the scores level at 5-5 after a dominant 40 minutes from the Bulls.

But in the context of a short campaign (each team only has six matches)‚ a win against a team as good as the Bulls was all that mattered for Dobson.

“We were completely aware that many of their players had played in a Super Rugby quarterfinal three weeks ago and a friendly against the Pumas last Friday while we had been out of action for a month‚ so it was job done‚” Dobson said.

‘We were rusty and were trying a lot of new combinations‚ so it was about gutsing it out.”

In the opening exchanges the Bulls managed to find space out wide and put WP’s defence under pressure. Dobson was surprised they veered from that tactic and started playing narrower‚ which allowed his team to come into the match.

WP’s scrum dominated throughout the contest‚ which also gave them a foothold in the game.

“We didn’t really get going with our mauls because we wanted to preserve energy and focus on scrums on our ball‚” Dobson said. “I know it’s not the most progressive tactic but you have to play what the opposition presents you.

“We could have got a bit more reward there. Our pack did well‚ but that’s a really good Bulls backline.

“Early on they moved the ball wide and put us under pressure. When they look back they will realise they should have continued stretching us coast to coast.

“With two physical centres they have‚ a skilful 10 [Manie Libbok] and those two strikers [wings Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman] it was tough. We defended well to keep that backline to five points. It was a good effort.”

Some old problems from Super Rugby resurfaced for WP‚ particularly in the first half‚ when they failed to score when they had created good opportunities.

Three times WP came within inches of scoring only to be held up or lose the ball close to the line. Captain Chris van Zyl admitted to some frustration.

“We had spoken about having patience on attack in the week so that was  frustrating‚” Van Zyl said. “The ball was slippery but we had some good offloads going. Though close to the line we needed to be more patient and conservative.

“Technically we are not there yet‚ but I saw some nice things on defence and our interplay was encouraging.”

Dobson questions validity of single-round Currie Cup

Development competition should be over two rounds says WP coach
Sport
6 days ago

All-conquering Crusaders face another rebuild after Super Rugby final

Super Rugby champions to lose a host of top players, but coach Robertson feels good for future
Sport
1 week ago

Scott Robertson hopes his fancy footwork impresses All Blacks

Crusaders coach keen to take over from Steve Hansen
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Lions dedicate win to rugby legend James Small

Sport / Rugby

Eben Etzebeth pushed into Springbok captain contention

Sport / Rugby

Golden Lions’ Ross Cronjé gives his coach a thumbs up

Sport / Rugby

Lood de Jager begins Rugby Championship journey in Currie Cup clash against WP

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.