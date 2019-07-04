The Currie Cup first division‚ which kicks off this weekend‚ will enjoy some foreign flair after SA Rugby announced that a Jaguares XV will take part in the competition.

The second-string side of the successful Super Rugby outfit‚ will be based in Potchefstroom under the coaching of former Pumas lock Ignacio Fernandez Lobbe. They open their account in Welkom against the Griffons on Saturday.

Gonzalo Bertranou (scrumhalf)‚ who played for the Jaguares in the Super Rugby tournament in 2019‚ is returning from injury and will be a boost to the squad.

The arrival of two of their junior stars at the recent World Rugby Under-20 Championship‚ will also add to their backline stocks — Juan Pablo Castro (fullback and centre) captained his country and the speedy Mateo Carreras scored against the Junior Boks in their bronze final in Rosario in June.

Defending Currie Cup First Division champions‚ the SWD Eagles‚ start their campaign away from home‚ against the Valke in Brakpan. The same two sides contested the final in 2018‚ with the Southern Cape side prevailing 36-27.

The Potchefstroom rugby public will still see some action though‚ as home team the Leopards host EP Elephants at Olën Park. The Leopards have returned to their old stomping ground and will hope this will give them an edge in what promises to be a very competitive tournament.

Boland‚ one of the surprise packages of the recently completed SuperSport Rugby Challenge‚ will be keen to continue with that form as they take on Border. The match takes place at King Edward Sports Ground in Montagu and should be well supported by the locals.

In 2018, Boland took their games to venues such Robertson‚ Bredasdorp and Lamberts Bay‚ and now can add the Klein Karoo town to that.