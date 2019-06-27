Cape Town — According to a well-placed source at Western Province Rugby‚ players are set to be issued with written contract offers on Thursday just days before many current contracts were due to expire.

If WP Rugby is unable to offer contracts before midnight on June 30‚ most of the union’s top players will have little option but to seek alternative employment.

So far there have only been verbal agreements and according to two agents salaries have been honoured.

But there is unhappiness among the players and staff‚ because of the uncertainty about their futures. At this stage it remains unclear which players will stay on, even of those written contract offers materialise in the next few days.

Mistrust and broken promises

Months of frustrating negotiations and broken promises have led to understandable mistrust by the players towards the union.

It appears that a major corporate has come to the union’s rescue as it battles to meet its financial commitments.

Trade union Sport Employees Unite is representing many WP staff and the coaches in the negotiations.