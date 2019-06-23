Sport / Rugby

Louis Carbonel guides France to second U-20 world rugby title

23 June 2019 - 17:49 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

Rosario — France won their second successive World Rugby Under-20 Championship on Saturday, with flyhalf Louis Carbonel kicking 14 points to help them to a 24-23 victory over Australia in the final in Rosario.

The French won their first title on home soil in 2018  and became the third team to secure successive victories in the tournament after England (2013 and 2014) and New Zealand (from 2008 to 2011).

Australia, playing in their second final, were left to rue a poor kicking performance as they failed to convert first-half tries by Mark Nawaqanita and hooker Lachlan Lonergan. They also missed two penalties in the second half in a game that had seven lead changes, with French hooker Theo Lauchaud and prop Alex Burin both crossing in the first half.

France held an 18-13 advantage at the break but Australia’s Harry Wilson scored his side’s third try to put the Junior Wallabies up 20-18. Carbonel, who had been instrumental in France’s campaign in 2018, then slotted two of four penalties, his final successful kick giving the French the 24-23 advantage.

“The scoreboard shows how close the match was,” said Australia captain Fraser McReight. “It was back and forth and just point after point from each team. Credit to France, they played really well but I am super gutted for my team.

“We really lifted the tempo in the second half but unfortunately that wasn’t enough to get the job done.”

SA beat hosts Argentina 41-16 to clinch third place while England finished fifth after a 45-26 win over Wales. Six-times champions New Zealand beat Ireland 40-17 but their seventh-place finish was their lowest since the tournament began in 2008. 
Reuters

