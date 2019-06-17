The Bulls will hit autopilot as they wing their way to Wellington to face the Hurricanes in Saturday’s (9.35am SA time) quarterfinal.

They are likely to be knackered by the time they reach the New Zealand capital midnight on Monday and time off their feet will be critical in their recovery. Besides‚ they have trained enough to get themselves into this position.

“We have to take it easy. Now it is only a mental thing. You don’t have to work very hard. The guys know what is expected of them‚” said coach Pote Human after his team vanquished the Lions 48-27 at Loftus on Saturday.

“It is a knock-out phase so everybody is on zero. I know the Hurricanes are a very good side. They have the most wins in the competition. It is going to be tough over there but I really believe we have the team to do it.”

The Bulls will be up against it. Achieving away wins on another continent are rarities in Super Rugby. Human remains sanguine.

“It will only be a great season if we win Super Rugby and I believe we can do it‚” he said. “It will be difficult. If we beat them then maybe we go to Buenos Aires and then back to Christchurch. It will be a long trip but I know we can do it.”

The Bulls will be boosted by a few additions. The coach confirmed that centre Jesse Kriel‚ hooker Schalk Brits and lock Jason Jenkins are fit to make the trip, but lock Lood de Jager will remain behind.

Captain Handre Pollard beamed at the fact that unlike previous seasons‚ the Bulls as a collective do not have to watch the knock-out phases from a distance. It will be his first experience of the Super Rugby playoffs after joining the franchise in 2014.

“It has been a long time. It has been a few firsts this season‚ like first win on tour. It’s great. Now you get the reward for all those tough times. The guys are very excited.

“We didn’t get all the wins and at times we played really poorly this season‚” said Pollard. “We learnt from that and I think what happened in this match came as a result of the tour. We really fought for those two draws in New Zealand‚ that was massive. I think that confidence came through.”