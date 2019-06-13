A vital weekend lies in store for the Bulls when they host the Lions in a game that could define their Super Rugby season.

The three-time champions are in desperate need of a win over their traditional rivals at Loftus on Saturday if they are to guarantee a place in the playoffs on the final day of the Super Rugby round robin stage.

It has been six years of pain for Bulls fans since the side made the knockout stages and their hopes of ending the hurt rest on the experienced team that coach Pote Human has picked.

The last time they successfully negotiated their way past the round robin stages‚ the Bulls reached the semifinals but went on to lose 26-23 to the Brumbies at Loftus in 2013.

Looking ahead to the match‚ Human said the return from injury of Duane Vermeulen‚ Rosko Specman and Warrick Gelant into the starting line-up will freshen things up.

“We are at a late stage in the competition and anyone coming back into the fray does so with new energy and fresh legs and that is always good‚” said Human‚ who is on the cusp of leading the Pretoria side to the next round in his first season in charge.