Damian de Allende back to give Stormers width and direction

Justin Phillips is the reserve halfback on the bench.

“Having Damian in this match is massive for us because he is a such a key player‚” Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said. “He has been excellent this season‚ especially in games against the Crusaders and Highlanders.

“We missed him last week in terms of direction and the width he gives us. He has really taken control this year and been a great link with the outside backs and gets us go forward with his ability to put players into space.

“Damian’s kicking game has also improved so much this year. Defensively he is incredibly strong‚ and we’ll need that against the Sharks, who like to bring their big runners into that vacuum. He is going to play a huge role in stopping that momentum.”

Losing the spectacular Jantjies for the clash does partly counter the gain in having De Allende back. Jantjies has been the find of the season and is one of the fulcrums of the Stormers’ attacking game‚ while his nuggety defence will be missed as well.

“It’s been a good week of preparation in terms of injury disruptions‚” Fleck said. “We were able to train with a full squad on Tuesday and Thursday, with only Herschel missing out.

“Jano did an outstanding job when he came on last week because of his experience. He made good decisions but Herschel has been outstanding this year on both attack and defence.