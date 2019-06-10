Sport / Rugby

Congested race for Super Rugby playoffs

Nine teams, including four SA sides, are in the hunt for four spots

10 June 2019 - 15:33 Craig Ray
Boland celebrate victory during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between DHL Western Province and Boland Cavaliers at Florida Park, Ravensmead on June 09, 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Boland celebrate victory during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between DHL Western Province and Boland Cavaliers at Florida Park, Ravensmead on June 09, 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

The Stormers‚ Sharks‚ Bulls and Lions are all in a fight for four playoff berths along with the Highlanders‚ Rebels‚ Chiefs‚ Waratahs and Blues in one of the most frenetic finales to a Super Rugby season in history.

The Crusaders‚ after their chillingly brutal 66-0 thrashing of the Rebels at the weekend‚ have locked up the New Zealand conference and top the overall standings.

The defending champions have finished their 16 matches and have a bye in the final round of pool play‚ ensuring they will be fresh to take on whichever unfortunate team ends eighth.

The Jaguares clobbered the Sharks 34-7 late on Saturday to secure the SA conference title for a first time, while the Brumbies have won the Australian conference.

Although the Hurricanes have 49 log points‚ which is more than the Jaguares (46) and the Brumbies (43)‚ they are only fourth on the standings because conference winners are guaranteed one of the top three positions on the overall log.

The Jaguares face the Sunwolves at home this weekend and should cement second overall‚ which would confirm a home semifinal if they make it that far.

The Brumbies will finish at least third regardless of their final result against the Reds ,while the Hurricanes do not need to send out a their first team against the Blues at the weekend. The Blues‚ on 29 points‚ still have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs though‚ but it would take a remarkable sequence of results for that to happen.

The Rebels (34 points) have a home game against the Chiefs (31). Win that and they are through‚ lose and they have an anxious wait for other results. The Chiefs need to win at a minimum to reach 35 log points.

The Highlanders (31) face the Waratahs (30) in Dunedin. The loser is definitely out of the reckoning‚ although the winner is not guaranteed a place in the last eight‚ depending on other results.

It all comes down to the two SA derbies‚ which are almost straight knockout matches. The Bulls (36) face the Lions (35), and the Stormers (34) host the Sharks (33).

The Lions and Bulls could advance‚ even if they lose‚ depending on the Rebels winning and whoever wins the Sharks versus Stormers clash denying the loser a bonus point.

The Bulls and Sharks are at a disadvantage as both returned from overseas commitments on Sunday and will no doubt feel some travel fatigue. The Bulls gained a valuable draw in Dunedin against the Highlanders last Friday, while the Sharks are returning from Buenos Aires via Sao Paolo.

The Stormers might go into the match without star scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies‚ who suffered a suspected fractured collarbone in Saturday’s 31-18 win over the Sunwolves.

“It’s not looking good for Herschel‚” said Stormers coach Robbie Fleck. “He’s going for scans.

“Johan du Toit [flank] has a rib injury. It’s not ideal with such a big game next weekend‚ but it’s been the story of our season so far. We will take stock on Monday and put a team out.

“We needed to win our last two games to reach 38 points minimum and we’re on track. Missing a bonus point against the Sunwolves was disappointing‚ but first things‚ we had to get the win.”

SA sides remain in Super Rugby playoff contention going into final week

Bok coach happy for players to get extra game time
Sport
22 hours ago

Lions’ Super Rugby playoff hopes all but dashed

Hurricanes outsmart the home side, who lose influential Kwagga Smith to injury
Sport
18 hours ago

Jaguares outplay Sharks to win SA conference

The winning margin could have been a lot wider as flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla missed four of eight shots at goal
Sport
15 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Sharks need to make a plan — and ditch Du Preez

Their problems include coaching, selection and effort levels, as they vacillate between apathy and passion
Opinion
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

SA sides remain in Super Rugby playoff contention going into final week

Sport / Rugby

Lions’ Super Rugby playoff hopes all but dashed

Sport / Rugby

Jaguares outplay Sharks to win SA conference

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Sharks need to make a plan — and ditch Du Preez

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.