Lions’ Super Rugby playoff hopes all but dashed

The Lions’ prospects of again going deep into the business end of Super Rugby hang by a thread.

Not only did the resounding 37-17 defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes slam the brakes on their passage into the knock-out stages‚ but they are likely to be without Kwagga Smith for the rest of the campaign.

Unless results elsewhere work in their favour‚ the Lions are now required to win this weekend’s clash against the Bulls to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Smith was withdrawn from the action in the 26th minute of the clash against the Canes with a hamstring injury, and coach Swys de Bruin was not optimistic about their prospects of getting him back anytime soon. “That hammie went. Usually with that kind of hamstring injury you are looking at six weeks‚” said the downcast coach.

The injury is particularly untimely in the light of the continued absence of regular captain Warren Whiteley, who has already been ruled out of the rest of the campaign.

“It was a bit of déjà vu‚” said De Bruin. “In 2015 or 2016 they put 50 on us here. It’s the same team. It’s the same movie. I knew all week they are going to come at the breakdown. They were very‚ very good at the breakdown. In fact‚ they killed us there.”

It was in that area that the Lions missed Smith’s physicality but his potency out wide was also lost to the hosts for the bulk of the game.

“When he went we really had to dig deep‚” said De Bruin. “Vincent Tshituka and the youngsters stood up and fought all the way. I thought Tyrone Green was absolutely brilliant. He was prepared to put his body on the line.”