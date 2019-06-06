Sport / Rugby

Sharks coach Du Preez opts for son at flyhalf against Jaguares

Moving Bosch to fullback will rob the team of one of their best players of the season

06 June 2019 - 16:19 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Robert du Preez junior. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / STEVE HAAG
Robert du Preez junior. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / STEVE HAAG

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has picked his son Robert du Preez at flyhalf for their crucial clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

It is a game the Sharks (33) need to win if they are to stand any chance of reaching the playoffs.

They are also at the mercy of the Bulls (34)‚ Lions (35) and Stormers (30)‚ who all have early games against the Highlanders‚ Hurricanes and Sunwolves. It is not a given the Bulls and Lions will win against the New Zealand sides, who also have playoff aspirations‚ but the Stormers should be able to see off the Sunwolves.

The Jaguares (41) host the Sunwolves next week and in the event of losing to the Sharks‚ they can still finish first as they can reach a maximum of 46 points. The Sharks can only get 43, while the Bulls (44)‚ Lions (45) and the Stormers (40) also have limited points aspirations.

In that event‚ the SA teams will cancel each other out as the Bulls and Stormers host the Lions and Sharks, respectively.

With Du Preez moving Bosch back to fullback‚ the Sharks are robbing themselves of one of their best players of the season. Bosch has been steady at pivot and provided well-time excitement and verve in the No10 jersey.

Bosch has kept Du Preez on the bench and while the Sharks have continued with their hit-and-miss form throughout the season‚ he has been consistent.

The change means Aphelele Fassi drops to the bench while Tyler Paul and Hyron Andrews start at flank and lock in place of Jean-Luc du Preez and Rubin van Heerden. Du Preez misses the game entirely with an medial collateral ligament niggle, while Van Heerden drops to the bench.

Jeremy Ward and Mthokozisi “Zee” Mkhabela will make their appearances off the bench.

Sharks – 15 Curwin Bosch‚ 14 Sbu Nkosi‚ 13 Lukhanyo Am‚ 12 Andre Esterhuizen‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Rob du Preez‚ 9 Louis Schreuder (c)‚ 8 Dan du Preez‚ 7 Tyler Paul‚ 6 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 5 Ruan Botha‚ 4 Hyron Andrews‚ 3 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 2 Kerron van Vuuren‚ 1 Mzamo Majola. Repacements: 16 Craig Burden‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Thomas du Toit‚ 19 Ruben van Heerden‚ 20 Luke Stringer‚ 21 Zee Mkhabela‚ 22 Jeremy Ward‚ 23 Aphelele Fassi.

