The Sharks will be without Springboks Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Akker van der Merwe for their crucial Super Rugby match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Experienced loose-head prop Mtawarira has an injury niggle as does hooker Van der Merwe‚ but the better news for the Sharks is that experienced hooker Craig Burden will be joining the Sharks on tour.

Burden‚ who has missed a significant part of the Sharks’ campaign through injury‚ is likely to deputise for Kerron van Vuuren at hooker.

Scrumhalf Mthokozisi “Zee” Mkhabela is also an addition to the touring group in the absence of the injured Cameron Wright.

Sharks touring squad: Forwards – Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Craig Burden‚ Daniel du Preez‚ Hyron Andrews‚ Jacques Vermeulen‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ John-Hubert Meyer‚ Juan Schoeman‚ Kerron van Vuuren‚ Mzamo Majola‚ Ruan Botha‚ Ruben van Heerden‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Tyler Paul. Backs – Louis Schreuder (c)‚ Andre Esterhuizen‚ Aphelele Fassi‚ Curwin Bosch‚ Jeremy Ward‚ Kobus van Wyk‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Makazole Mapimpi‚ Robert du Preez‚ Sbu Nkosi‚ Zee Mkhabela.