Rugby road warriors Jaguares head home with title in sight

Sydney — The Jaguares started their 12,300km journey homeward to Argentina in good spirits on Sunday after laying down a marker on a four-match Australasian tour that will set alarm bells ringing around Super Rugby, and perhaps beyond.

Their victory over the Reds on Saturday was their third on the road against former Super Rugby champions in successive weeks, after wins over the Waratahs in Sydney and the Hurricanes in the New Zealand capital Wellington.

It put the Argentines firmly in the driving seat to win the SA conference, six points clear of the Lions with home regular season matches against the Sharks and lowly Sunwolves to come.

Top spot in their conference would give the Jaguares a home quarterfinal in the playoffs in only their fourth season in the competition and, on this form, no team will want to make the long trip to South America.

The 34-23 victory over the Reds at Lang Park — their sixth straight in Australia — was achieved on the back of the same attributes that won them tough matches on the previous two weekends.

While the set scrum may not be the weapon it was for Argentine teams of the past, the Jaguares dominate the breakdown, strike quickly down the flanks through their classy outside backs and finish strongly in the final quarter.

“We knew that if we continued playing our game, we were going to get the victory,” standout flanker Pablo Matera said. “This was one of the best tours in the short history of this team. I’m happy because a lot of work goes into these results.

“And I am happy that after all the hard work over the last four years, we are starting to get the results for our team. We are enjoying the moment.”

Before the Jaguares outmuscled the Waratahs in Sydney last week came the first suggestions that the other southern hemisphere rugby powers were going to pay the price for their “generosity” in allowing the Argentines into the competition. Notwithstanding the fact that the Waratahs have often stacked their side with Wallabies, the heart of the complaint is that the Jaguares are effectively the Argentina national team in different shirts.