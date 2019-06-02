Sport / Rugby

Long injury list impedes the Stormers’ cause

02 June 2019 - 22:02 Liam Del Carme
Eben Etzebeth and Cobus Wiese of the DHL Stormers, in Cape Town. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
The Stormers arrived at Ellis Park on Saturday with several players sidelined through injury and by the time the Lions had beaten them 41-22‚ that list had grown longer.

Already shorn of the services of luminaries such as captain Siya Kolisi‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit and Scarra Ntubeni among others‚ they have now lost Eben Etzebeth to a hand injury that may rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

“At the moment our injury list is long‚” sighed coach Robbie Fleck. “It is not just Siya. There are some big-name players missing. Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben potentially broke his hand today. Cobus Wiese did his hamstring.

“We are going to have to bring some youngsters through now and see how they go.”

Fleck believes the number of absentees impacted his team’s ability to counter the rampant Lions, who ran in six tries and secured a bonus point.

“Too many disruptions to our team‚” said Fleck. "[There are] too many injuries. That sort of affected the way we played.

“There were too many turnovers which led to some excellent tries by them. Also too many missed tackles.”

Still though‚ the Stormers somehow held on to the Lions’ coattails and could have played themselves into a position to snatch a late victory.

