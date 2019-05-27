Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit concern for Stormers

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck had very little time to enjoy the moment of his side beating the Highlanders 34-22 at Newlands on Saturday because his attention drifted to his mounting casualty list.

Captain Siya Kolisi was carried off just before half-time in the entertaining and highly physical battle with a knee injury. The inspirational captain did not do postmatch media duties because he was immediately sent to hospital for scans on the knee.

Kolisi’s health will be a major concern for Fleck and for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus with the World Cup just four months away. He has been on song in the past two weeks and appeared to be timing his return to top form perfectly from a national perspective.

In further bad news for the Stormers and the Boks‚ indefatigable flank Pieter-Steph du Toit is also set to see a specialist this week after he aggravated a shoulder injury. Du Toit suffered the injury early in the game but soldiered on until the 76th minute.

Du Toit has been in immense form and he is probably the first name Erasmus will put down on the Bok team sheet after Kolisi.

The Stormers are still in contention for the playoffs and face a crucial match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. It is a must-win contest for both teams.

At this stage Fleck is unsure if he will have enough players to make up a squad while he conceded that he might not be able to conduct full training until Thursday.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is in doubt for the Lions clash after a leg injury sustained against the Highlanders. The Stormers are already without Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi. Third choice Chad Solomon only made his debut against the Highlanders‚ coming on at flank for Du Toit.

Flank Kobus van Dyk suffered a knee injury on Saturday‚ suspected to be a torn meniscus‚ which would rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

Eben Etzebeth was a late withdrawal from the Highlanders clash because of heavy flu‚ which has cut a swathe through the squad as well.

“We took a few knocks over the course of the contest‚ and had to be smart with our substitutions at the end‚” Fleck said after the Highlanders match.