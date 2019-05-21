Cape Town — Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has come a long way in four months and on Saturday he will have a glimpse of greatness first-hand when he comes up against Aaron Smith.

The All Black World Cup-winner is one of the greatest halfbacks in the history of the game. For Jantjies‚ who started the year as the Stormers’ second choice halfback‚ it is a huge opportunity to measure himself‚ and learn from‚ the best.

“He [Smith] does sum up the situation really quickly and in that regard is one to follow and I definitely want to do that, but there is a long way to go before I can compare myself to Aaron Smith‚” said Jantjies.

“But if I am willing to learn and focus on what I can achieve then there is no reason why I can’t achieve it.

“It is not a personal battle so much as I like to work on my own processes to follow and to focus on myself. I do my stuff and worry about myself and don’t worry too much about the opposition.”

Jantjies has even entered Springbok airspace and is on coach Rassie Erasmus’ radar after being invited to a Bok training camp recently.