Warren Whiteley’s injury enforced absence has again necessitated the Lions to go into Super Rugby battle with a reconfigured backrow.

This time it is a bone bruise on his knee that is keeping the regular captain out of Saturday’s match against the Highlanders‚ with Malcolm Marx set to resume his duties as stand-in captain.

Whiteley’s absence again comes as a huge blow to the side hoping to build momentum in the closing stages of the league campaign in Super Rugby.

Last week’s win over the Waratahs got them back into contention in the SA conference but Whiteley’s absence this week again leaves them vulnerable.

How valuable he is to the Lions’ cause cannot be underestimated.

Whiteley captained in the away wins over the Jaguares and the Chiefs and the most recent home win over the Waratahs. He left the field with his team still in the lead against the Stormers in their defeat at Newlands in February‚ before returning eight weeks later for their win over the Chiefs.

He missed the defeats against the Bulls‚ Sharks‚ Brumbies and Crusaders.

Whiteley’s continued battle with injury may impact his prospects of being selected for Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup squad in Japan later this season.

There‚ however‚ is still enough scope in the remaining matches in Super Rugby for him to re-establish his credentials.

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has revamped his backrow with Kwagga Smith moving back to No8‚ while Cyle Brink and Marnus Schoeman are restored to the side of the scrum.

Smith has deputised for Whiteley at the back of the scrum with measured success this season‚ while Schoeman has punched above his weight in this campaign.

Brink is still trying to recapture his best form after recovery from a serious knee injury in April.

In the other change in the pack‚ loose head prop Dylan Smith returns to the starting line-up at the expense of Sti Sithole.