Prop Coenie Oosthuizen will swap one Sharks logo on his jersey for another next season after England’s Sale Sharks signed the 130kg giant on Monday.

Oosthuizen‚ currently playing for the Durban-based Sharks in Super Rugby‚ is the third high-profile Springbok to sign for the ambitious club in the past three months.

In April Sale announced the signing of Bok lock Lood de Jager. In February they signed hooker Akker van der Merwe to add to their growing list of Springboks.

The 30-year old Oosthuizen will link up with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the club.

Oosthuizen‚ who can play on both sides of the scrum‚ has signed a three-year contract and will join Sale Sharks at the conclusion of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

Oosthuizen started his career in Bloemfontein with the Cheetahs‚ playing in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby for his home-town team along with De Jager. He went on to make 129 appearances in all competitions for the Cheetahs and ended the 2010 Currie Cup season as the club’s top try-scorer.

Oosthuizen quickly established himself in the professional game as a dynamic player with exceptional speed and agility for his size.

After a stand-out season in 2010 he was selected as part of the Springbok squad to tour Europe in November of the same year but did not make his international Test debut until June 9 2012‚ starting against England in Durban. He has since gone on to win 30 caps for the South African national side.

After seven years in Bloemfontein and talk of the Cheetahs being cut from Super Rugby‚ Oosthuizen left in 2016 to join the Sharks on a four-year deal. After an injury-plagued stay in Durban he has made just 33 appearances for the Durban-based franchise.

“Coenie joining us‚ along with Lood is a huge statement of where we want to be. He is 130kg‚ can play on both sides of the scrum and has a skillset away from the set piece that is unique for a prop of his size‚” Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said.

“He also has considerable experience playing with Akker van der Merwe at the Sharks, so I think he will fit in perfectly at Sale. We look forward to welcoming him to Manchester later in the year ahead of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership.”