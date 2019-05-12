Aussie rugby boss meets Pasifika players after race row

Melbourne — Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson has reached out to Pacific islands players amid reports of anger over the treatment of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian with Tongan heritage, was found guilty of a “high-level” breach of Rugby Australia’s (RA) code of conduct last week for posting on social media that hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers” and others.

He is expected to have his four-year contract terminated for “disrespecting” people on the basis of their sexuality once a three-member panel considers further submissions before issuing a sanction.

Players with Pacific island heritage who share Folau’s beliefs have expressed support for the fullback, raising fears the saga might open a rift in the Wallabies camp in a World Cup year. Johnson said he had spoken to a number of them about the Folau case and also reminded that they were paid professionals expected to understand that respect goes “both ways”.

“I’ve spoken to a few of them to make sure, first and foremost, that they’re OK because as I keep saying we’re in a people’s business and you’ve got to get to know people,” Johnson told local broadcaster Fox Sports. “It’s important and we’re an inclusive game and they’re a big part of our culture and our rugby culture.

“And we don’t want to make it divisive, so it’s about spending time and understanding the issues.