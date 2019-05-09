Sport / Rugby

Bulls coach issues rallying cry ahead of Crusaders showdown

Human says feared defending champions can be beaten

09 May 2019 - 16:40 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pote Human. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Pote Human. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

Bulls coach Pote Human has urged his inconsistent troops to raise their game and surprise the all-conquering Crusaders when the sides meet in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus on Friday night.

The Crusaders‚ who are on a five-match unbeaten run in the competition‚ are expected to recover from last week’s unexpected 21-21 draw with the Sharks in Christchurch and return to winning ways in Pretoria.

Human said the defending champions‚ who have  lost only once in 11 Super Rugby matches this season‚ are beatable and his charges have got what it takes to get the better of the feared New Zealanders.

“I really believe this is the best possible side that we have put up.

“It is going to be difficult against a team of the Crusaders’s quality, but I have confidence in the guys‚” said Human.

“If you want to win this tournament‚ you have to beat the best and on Friday night we will be up against a very good Crusaders side.

“It will be a good challenge for us and these guys will have to show what they are made of‚” he said. They have to stop the Crusaders dead in their tracks if they are pull off a surprise.

“You have a chance if you stop their momentum going forward and put them under pressure‚ but it is easier said than done‚” he admitted.

“It is going to take a huge effort and positive energy from anyone in the team to try and stop them.

“We must also use all our opportunities‚ work on our finishing and if we have patience near the try line opportunities will come.”

Human’s quest to pull off an important win against Crusaders has been boosted by the return to action of veteran Springbok hooker Schalk Brits.

The veteran served a four-match suspension for a red card he received against the Sharks in April.

“He is highly experienced‚ he is the oldest guy in the team and he is committed to the team‚” Human said.

“It will be awesome to have him back playing alongside Duane Vermeulen.

“The other important thing about him is that he is a great impact player‚ he is an enforcer and we need that against the Crusaders on Friday.”

SA referee Jaco Peyper heads to Rugby World Cup 2019

The country’s top referee in 2018 will be joined by compatriot Marius Jonker
Sport
1 day ago

Lions and Tahs need to catch a wake up

Johannesburg team is in a tight spot, but it's not an impossible position, says Kwagga Smith
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers under a dark cloud but still have a chance to make the play-offs

It has been a bleak season for the Cape Town side and boardroom squabbles have made things worse for coach Robbie Fleck
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Results show the absence of key players is a game-changing factor

The Crusaders risked playing without their backline decision-makers and gave the Sharks a window of opportunity
Opinion
3 days ago

Wallabies fullback Folau rejects huge settlement offer

Legal team says player was quoting scripture
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Warren Whiteley back to boost the Lions

Sport / Rugby

Wallabies fullback Folau rejects huge settlement offer

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Sharks flounder as coach Du Preez clings to bias towards flyhalf son

Opinion / Columnists

Jordie Barrett and Sevu Reece stake their claims for World Cup spots

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.