Things looked rather bleak for the Lions earlier this week.

Their coach Swys de Bruin is out of commission‚ while an extended injury list looked like exacting a heavy toll on the team that already sits bottom of the South African conference.

The prognosis now‚ however‚ is less bleak after news emerged that flank Cyle Brink and captain Warren Whiteley’s injuries are not as severe as initially feared.

Both had missed earlier parts of this season due to injury.

Brink picked up a mild knee strain against the Crusaders but should be ready for the Lions’ next match against the Waratahs‚ next Saturday.

Whiteley has a small cartilage tear in the knee‚ which was described in a team media release as an ailment “that will settle over the next few weeks”.

Whiteley received that knock against the Chiefs and was a late withdrawal for the match against the Crusaders.

According to the release Sylvian Mahuza is also a casualty of the Crusaders match.

He has a LCL injury of his left knee and the medical team is investigating further.

This follows the crushing news of the season ending injury Gianni Lombard suffered against the Chiefs. He ruptured his ACL‚ tore his MCL and also suffered a bilateral meniscus tear.

The Lions have a bye this week after ending their eventful Australasian tour with defeat to the Crusaders last week.

It was the second week the team operated without regular coach De Bruin who has been given time off for a stress related complaint.

The Lions play the Waratahs at Ellis Park next week but it is unclear when exactly De Bruin will return to the squad.

The Lions on Thursday slapped their defence coach Joey Mongalo on the wrist after an Australian court found him guilty of indecent assault earlier in 2019.

Mongalo has been found guilty of bringing the company’s name into disrepute and will have to undergo corrective disciplinary action‚ as well as compulsory ethical and professional management training.

He will keep his job.

The Lions Rugby Company on Thursday concluded internal disciplinary procedures against Mongalo stemming from the criminal case in which he was found guilty of indecent assault in a court in Sydney in April.

The charge relates to Mongalo’s interaction with a hotel staffer after the Lions’ match against the Waratahs during their 2018 tour of Australasia.

The Lions said Mongalo maintains his innocence and is appealing the Australian Magistrate court ruling‚ but stressed that he is doing so in his private capacity.