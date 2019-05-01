Sport / Rugby

Folau row threatens to divide Wallabies

Some Australian players could reportedly boycott team if the superstar wins his case, saving his multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract

01 May 2019 - 16:03 Agency Staff
Israel Folau. Picture: REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Israel Folau. Picture: REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE

Sydney — Controversy over rugby superstar Israel Folau’s homophobic comments is reportedly threatening to divide Wallabies players ahead of the World Cup, with some unwilling to play with the controversial fullback and others feeling their religion is under attack.

Rugby Australia want to sack the devoutly Christian Folau over a social media post that read “hell awaits” gay people. The matter will be heard at a code of conduct hearing on Saturday.

But the Australian newspaper reported that if Folau wins the case — saving his multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract — a number of Wallabies could “make themselves unavailable” to play with him.

It did not say how many were considering a boycott but pointed to a string of comments critical of Folau by senior players and management. Just last week, Wallabies director of rugby Scott Johnson backed Rugby Australia’s move to axe Folau, saying “we want a game that includes everyone”.

Rugby Australia feel they have no choice but to act after Folau escaped sanction in 2018 after sparking outrage with another anti-gay social media post. Further complicating the situation is anger among some players from Pacific Islander backgrounds that the Folau case has led to their religious beliefs being targeted.

Centre Samu Kerevi faced online criticism after posting a Christian message over Easter, with prop Taniela Tupou rushing to his defence.

“Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs,” he said in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

“I will never apologise for my faith and what I believe in, religion [has] got nothing to do with rugby anyway.”

A split among his players is the last thing Wallabies coach Michael Cheika wants as he looks to build momentum for the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Cheika has vowed not to select Folau for the tournament because of his “disrespectful” comments.

Australia, finalists in 2015, are ranked sixth in the world. 

AFP

