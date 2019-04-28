Cape Town — The Stormers head to Argentina to face the Jaguares next weekend with more belief and confidence after Saturday’s 24-23 win over the Bulls at Newlands.

The timely victory moved the Stormers to 23 log points after 10 games‚ just three behind the Sharks, who head the conference‚ while the Bulls have 24 points from nine matches.

The Jaguares also have 23 points from nine matches‚ which makes the clash against the Stormers a vital one for all the teams in the conference. Even the Lions‚ who prop up the conference‚ are in contention with 22 points from their 10 games.

The Stormers were good value for their win at the weekend despite the tight margin. The Bulls scored after the hooter to narrow the deficit to one point.

“Small margins have gone against us this season but fortunately today we scored three good tries‚” Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said.

“This win over the Bulls was important to keep us going. It was a funny feeling in the changeroom. The boys were happy with the win but there was a feeling there is a lot more to come.

“We go to Argentina to play the Jaguares with some confidence now because there was enough in our performance to get us excited. We have eased the pressure slightly.