Sport / Rugby

More injuries among top Springbok players a headache for Rassie

28 April 2019 - 20:06
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be a worried man as two of his most experienced campaigners suffered injuries at the weekend.

Stormers flank and current SA player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit looked upset when he left the field during the Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Newlands with a shoulder injury.

Du Toit has been at his indefatigable best this season and the sight of his square shoulders slumped as he trundled down the tunnel was not a welcome one for Erasmus‚ Stormers coach Robbie Fleck or SA rugby fans in general.

Bulls centre Jesse Kriel‚ who has also been in sparkling form this season‚ limped off  with an ankle injury in the physical contest‚ which the Stormers won 24-23.

There were no immediate updates on either player in the aftermath of the match‚ and the severity of their injuries will become clear in the coming week.

“We will chat to medical staff so I don’t have information yet‚” Fleck said immediately after the match when quizzed about Du Toit’s injury. “What I do know is he took a knock to the shoulder‚ but we will only know more early next week.”

Similarly, there was little clarity on Kriel’s situation from Bulls coach Pote Human.

In a further worrying development for the Boks‚ Lions skipper Warren Whiteley missed Friday’s 36-10 loss against the Crusaders in Christchurch with a knee injury.

Whiteley had only just returned from a pectoral injury the previous week against the Chiefs. Another setback is not what the Bok management wanted to see.

With the World Cup looming in a little over five months‚ every injury to a key player is a heart-in-the-mouth moment.

While in theory no players are irreplaceable‚ Du Toit is probably the first name Erasmus puts on his team sheet these days.

Now operating at blindside flank‚ having started his career as a lock‚ his high work rate and physical intensity‚ coupled with granite defence and lineout prowess‚ make him essential to the Bok cause.

Whiteley’s leadership‚ whether starting or in the squad context‚ is also important for the Boks.

Kriel is playing some of the best rugby of his life and is now hugely experienced after four years as a Test player‚ which included the 2015 World Cup semifinal.

New Bok World Cup jersey unveiled

The skin-tight offering from Japanese manufacturers Asics claims to use 30 different fabrics for the 'unstoppable' kit
Sport
3 days ago

Duane Vermeulen return a huge boost for Bulls

Bok veteran to face Stormers as Nyakane makes 100th Super Rugby appearance
Sport
4 days ago

SA rugby hits transformation target

SA Rugby achieved 60% of the targets agreed with the department of sport & recreation, while 11 out of 19 sporting bodies failed to make the cut
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

New Bok World Cup jersey unveiled

Sport / Rugby

SA rugby hits transformation target

Sport / Rugby

Lood de Jager set for Sale as exodus gathers momentum

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.