Jaguares make it three straight wins with eye on Super Rugby playoff

Buenos Aires — The Jaguares claimed their third consecutive win and put themselves back in the Super Rugby playoff hunt with a bruising 20-15 victory over the Brumbies at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

The teams exchanged tries inside the first six minutes with wing Sebastian Cancelliere touching down for the home side and the Brumbies getting a quick reply from hooker Folau Fainga’a.

Fullback Tom Banks put the Australian side ahead midway through the first half with a well-worked try in the corner with flyhalf Christian Lealiifano converting.

The scores were level again after half an hour. Jaguares centre Matias Orlando worked his way over and the try was awarded after some deliberation with the video referee; flyhalf Domingo Miotti converted.

The Jaguares then seized the momentum and Cancelliere forced his way through a clutch of defenders and reached the Brumbies line where Agustin Creevy went over from a ruck. Miotti missed the conversion, however, and when Lealiifano kicked a penalty after the hooter, the Jaguares’ lead was just two points, 17-15, at half-time.

The only points of a bad-tempered second half, during which some scuffles broke out, came from a Miotti penalty after the hour mark, which put the Jaguares ahead by five points. The hosts were then reduced to 14 men when flanker Marcos Kremer was yellow-carded for a foul when the Brumbies were pressuring for a try close to the home line.