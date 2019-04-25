Sport / Rugby

SA Rugby unveiled a sleek new Springbok Rugby World Cup jersey design on Thursday.

The skin-tight offering from Japanese manufacturers Asics claims to use 30 different fabrics for the jersey nicknamed “unstoppable”.

The lightest jersey yet also features grip print on the chest.

“After more than 10 samples with 30 different fabrics and gruelling testing at the lab with the players‚ the new jerseys feature technological advancements to give them the edge in Japan with their own unique characteristics‚ features and story to complement the playing styles and technical requirements of the Springboks‚” Asics said.

SA Rugby were equally effusive when praising the jersey‚ which features an unusual oversized‚ white priest-like collar. 

“It’s a momentous year as the Springboks aim to win our third World Cup in Japan‚” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“Every little detail counts and that includes all the focus and effort put into making this the most advanced jersey for the Boks to wear in Japan and support them in their quest to reach their goal.”

Players were interviewed about their requirements to give them the necessary advantages on the field‚ and the message was clear: they don’t want to be restricted by anything and want to feel “unstoppable”.

“I don’t want to be restricted by anything when playing‚” said Springbok Test centurion Tendai Mtawarira. “The jersey is the perfect balance between fast and strong — and it’s challenging to reach that.”

The Springboks’ home jersey has a more traditional olive-green and orange-gold look that draws inspiration from the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning team.

