Sport / Rugby

Lood de Jager set for Sale as exodus gathers momentum

Bok lock signs three-year deal with Manchester team

24 April 2019 - 19:29 Craig Ray
Lood de Jager training in this file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The inevitable post-World Cup player exodus is gathering momentum after Sale Sharks confirmed the signing of Springbok lock Lood de Jager on Wednesday.

The 2015 SA Rugby player of the year has agreed to a three-year contract with the club where he will join fellow South Africans Faf de Klerk‚ Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Jono Ross.

He will arrive at the club at the conclusion of the 2019 Super Rugby season‚ but should be part of the Springbok World Cup squad in September.

“I am extremely pleased to secure the services of Lood for the 2019/20 season‚” Steve Diamond Sale Sharks director of rugby said. “He is a world-class lineout operator with lots of experience at the highest level and offers a huge physical presence around the pitch. Lood’s signing is a statement of intent in our endeavour to become a force in the Premiership and Europe over the next three years.”

Commenting on the announcement De Jager said: “Firstly it is a great honour for me to join Sale Sharks. They are a club with great tradition and really high ambitions and they are building something really special. It’s exciting  and I’m looking forward to joining up with the guys in Manchester later in the year.”

The 26-year-old started his career with the Cheetahs and quickly burst into the spotlight after a stellar first season. The 2.03m powerhouse went on to make 40 Super Rugby appearances for the Bloemfontein-based franchise before moving to Pretoria.

Known in Super Rugby for his superior physical presence‚ the 125kg second-rower was quickly recognised by the Springbok hierarchy as an upcoming talent and was selected for the national side in May 2014‚ at just 21 years old. He has won 38 caps for SA.

