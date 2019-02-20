Sport / Rugby

Lions prepare for Stormers fightback

Team's defence coach says Cape side will be eager to win after loss to Bulls last Saturday

20 February 2019 - 14:18 Liam Del Carme
Aphiwe Dyantyi of the Lions delivers the ball during their Super Rugby match against the Jaguares at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, February 24 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Aphiwe Dyantyi of the Lions delivers the ball during their Super Rugby match against the Jaguares at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, February 24 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo leapt to the defence of the Stormers in the build-up to their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

Mongalo pointed to mitigating circumstances that helped contribute to the 40-3 humbling the Stormers suffered at the hands of the Bulls last Saturday.

“Having heard about them being stuck in traffic and the things that happened to them in the build up to the game‚ [I’m] maybe not that surprised‚” said Mongalo in reference to the truck carrying washing powder spilling its load across the N1 thus delaying kick-off by 20 minutes.

He has no doubt the Stormers will be desperate to atone this week.

“You know how South Africans react to tough times. We love bouncing back. They will play with enthusiasm in those first 20 minutes in front of their home ground‚” said Mongalo.

Fellow assistant coach Neil de Bruin concurred that the home side will be burning to do better.

“Whenever you play against the Stormers in Cape Town they will be up for it. They’re a proud bunch‚ a proud union.”

The Lions‚ however‚ prefer to gaze inward and Mongalo was particularly pleased with the team’s defensive performance in their 25-16 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

“Asked to make 200 tackles and to complete that at 93% was very rewarding. Also the character shown by the guys two or three times on our tryline. That was them fighting for each other‚” said Mongalo.

He was also keen to dispel a myth about the Lions’ defence in 2018. “I have to say‚ there is a perception that we were massively poor in defence last year‚” he said.

“That doesn’t make sense because we were fifth in the competition and first in the South African conference on defence. It is always an emphasis as any other part of our game to try and make that better.”

As well as the Lions repelling the spirited Jaguares‚ Mongalo believes they can be even be better knocking the ball carrying opposition back.

“We will probably try and keep the ball a bit longer. We always talk about sticking to the things that we want to do and not the end result‚” said Mongalo.

De Bruin also fingered potential areas for improvement.

“We spoke about a lack of fluency on attack. We’ve been introducing some new systems. I’m 100% sure the coach will rectify that this week.”

De Bruin agrees the win in Buenos Aires will have emboldened the Lions.

“It gives us a bit of confidence and a bit of momentum going into a rebound match for the Stormers in Cape Town. Maybe not the most complete performance but definitely some character and some heart shown‚” said De Bruin.

It is a view shared by Mongalo.

“The win was massive from a history making point of view‚” he said. “We have to go again now. We’ve made history but now we have to put that behind us.”

Johnny Kotze blow to Blue Bulls ahead of South America trip

Centre ruled out of Jaguares match in Buenos Aires on Saturday due to meningitis
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Lions earn bragging rights in first win over Jaguares

The victory is remarkable because in 2018 no SA Super Rugby side beat the Argentina side on home ground
Opinion
2 days ago

Maties and Tuks in clash of the giants at Varsity Cup

Varsity Cup's two most successful teams meet
Sport
2 days ago

No excuses from Stormers coach after heavy defeat to raging Bulls

Fleck refuses to blame the turmoil off the field at Western Province Rugby for the drubbing by the Bulls
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Caster Semenya fights gender rule at top sports ...
Sport
2.
Wenger urges Africa to get its house in order
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ten experts to testify for Caster Semenya at IAAF ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Vernon Philander blow to SA ahead of crucial ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Pirates aim to revive their title hopes
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Johnny Kotze blow to Blue Bulls ahead of South America trip
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Lions earn bragging rights in first win over Jaguares
Opinion / Columnists

Maties and Tuks in clash of the giants at Varsity Cup
Sport / Rugby

No excuses from Stormers coach after heavy defeat to raging Bulls
Sport / Rugby

Marnus Schoeman shines as Lions break South American drought
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.