Sport / Rugby

Embrose Papier will become one of the world’s best, says Bulls coach

The 21-year-old will be a key Super Rugby player for the team, who are chasing an elusive place in the knockout stages

14 February 2019 - 14:50 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Embrose Papier. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Embrose Papier. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Bulls coach Pote Human believes that highly promising scrumhalf Embrose Papier has the talent to establish himself as one of the world’s best players.

The 21-year-old will be a key player for the Bulls during their Super Rugby campaign in which they are chasing a place in the knockout stages that has eluded them the past six years.

“You can’t tell him what to do because he is a special player with special talents‚” said Human after confirming that Papier will start at No 9 in their Super Rugby opener against the Stormers at home on Saturday.

“He must play what he sees in front of him and be given the opportunity to express himself and show us his talent. If you put him in a set mindset‚ you will restrict his ability to express himself and that will hamper his development.

“He has a great feeling for the game and I will encourage him to go out there and enjoy himself while sticking to processes and fundamentals of the team.”

Papier, who has already represented the Springboks seven times, is seen as the future replacement for Faf du Plessis, the first-choice scrumhalf.

In the matches he has played for the Springboks‚ he made five appearances from the bench and started twice. Some of the notable opposition he has faced includes world champions New Zealand‚ England and Wales.

“I really believe that this will be the year he comes of age and shows the world what he is truly made of. He has a big heart and, most importantly, he has a good head on his shoulders and I am looking forward to seeing him play this year.”

Papier is following in the footsteps of great Bulls No 9s such as  Fourie du Preez and the late Joost van der Westhuizen who not only brought silverware to Loftus but carved their names into Bulls folklore.

His strong points are his crisp and quick passes off the base of the scrum and ruck and the ability to make the right decisions under pressure.

Ruhan Nel takes roundabout route to Super Rugby

The big centre is excited about playing alongside De Allende in Stormers opener against the Bulls
Sport
1 day ago

With Boks on each side, Bulls and Stormers prepare for ‘Test’ at Loftus

The Super Rugby opener promises to have all the fireworks and rugby fans are invited to enjoy the ride
Sport
22 hours ago

Sharks coach Robert du Preez to test youngsters against Sunwolves

Buthelezi, Mchunu and Fassi could all start for Du Preez’s team in Saturday’s Super Rugby opener in Singapore
Sport
22 hours ago

Lions on the prowl for elusive win in South America

Without the injured Kwagga Smith, the team are pinning hopes on Groom and Jantjies to ease the pressure against physical Jaguares
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs' salary bill dwarfs Cup opponents ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barcelona to finance its operations from ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Tim Seifert’s blitzkrieg helps Kiwis beat India ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Sharks coach Robert du Preez to test youngsters ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
With Boks on each side, Bulls and Stormers ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Stormers coaches sleeping easier — for now
Sport / Rugby

Trevor Nyakane puts World Cup on the back burner as Super Rugby starts
Sport / Rugby

Ruhan Nel takes roundabout route to Super Rugby
Sport / Rugby

With Boks on each side, Bulls and Stormers prepare for ‘Test’ at Loftus
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.