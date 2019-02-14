Cheetahs can fly, but it will be an uphill battle

The Cheetahs may be second last in their conference but they have an outside chance of catapulting themselves back into contention with a shock Pro 14 win over Connacht in Ireland on Saturday.

Problem is‚ they are playing away in Galway which rather lengthens the odds on them joining the potential conference A’s qualifiers for the knock-out stages.

The knock-out stages though‚ are some way off.

Their immediate task is taking on a Connacht side that is tough to crack at home.

Moreover‚ the Cheetahs are still without Oupa Mohoje (knee)‚ Jamba Ulenga (neck)‚ Joseph Dweba (hamstring)‚ Malcolm Jaer (knee)‚ Benhard Janse van Rensburg (concussion) and Aidon Davis (broken leg).

They need no reminding Connacht’s only home defeats this season have come against compatriots Leinster and Munster‚ as well as Glasgow Warriors‚ all sides who are flying high in European competition.

At least the Cheetahs embarked on their three-match tour having done everything expected of them since the start of the year.

They are unbeaten in 2019 but the two wins against Zebre and the Southern Kings do not necessarily represent over achievement at the cutting edge of the competition.