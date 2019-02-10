Jonny May delivers a hat trick as England hammer France

Jonny May ran in a first-half hat-trick of tries as England thrashed France 44-8 at Twickenham on Sunday to make it two wins from two in the Six Nations.

Kicks behind the French defence on a rainswept pitch proved the visitors’ undoing, with May repeatedly tormenting opposing wing Damian Penaud.

England’s 36-point margin of victory was only just shy of their largest against Les Bleus — a 37-0 win in France’s first match at Twickenham back in 1911.

May opened the scoring in the second minute as England, for the fifth Test in a row, had a try inside the first three minutes. And the half ended with outside centre Henry Slade crossing for England’s fourth try to leave them in complete command at 30-8.

This victory followed England’s 32-20 win away to reigning champions Ireland last week and was another impressive display ahead of this year’s World Cup.

For France, who will be one of England’s pool opponents at Japan 2019, it was their second straight defeat this Championship after they squandered a 16-0 half-time lead in a 24-19 loss to Wales in Paris.

Jacques Brunel, the France coach, made six changes to his starting XV following that match but this humiliation meant his side had now lost 10 of their last 13 Tests.

Barely had the anthems finished when France’s bid for a first Six Nations win at Twickenham since 2005 was rocked by May’s opening try.