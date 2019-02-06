Stormers lock and former SA under-20 captain Salmaan Moerat was inspired by playing in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Cape Town Stadium last weekend‚ but he knows his journey is only beginning.

Moerat‚ 20‚ is one of an embarrassment of lock riches at the union and is still fighting his way into a match-day squad that could include Bok second rowers Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Bok tourist JD Schickerling and Currie Cup-winning captain Chris van Zyl.

The former Paarl Boys High pupil is certainly good enough to excel now‚ although he might have to wait a little longer given the list of players he is competing against.

“It was a highlight of my career to play in front of such a big crowd‚ it’s a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life‚” he said of last weekend’s 33-28 win over the Bulls in “Super Hero Sunday” at Cape Town Stadium.

“The competition is of course very healthy in the group. As a youngster in the side I just want to keep learning‚ and if I get that opportunity I want to grab it with both hands. I’m just going to focus on the team.