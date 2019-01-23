Sharks are on right path, says new Super Rugby captain Louis Schreuder

Newly appointed Sharks Super Rugby captain Louis Schreuder says they have a score to settle after their underwhelming display in 2018.

Last season the Sharks flattered to deceive for most of their campaign and narrowly scraped through to the play-offs.

They found themselves having to travel to Christchurch for a quarterfinal against eventual champions the Crusaders.

They were beaten 40-10 by Scott Robertson’s charges‚ who beat the Lions in the final.

The Sharks finished third in the five-team SA conference and eighth overall. That left them with the arduous trans-Indian Ocean trip and they returned defeated.

“Last year was a let-down and this year we want to make the play-offs but not only just stop at quarterfinals.

“Also‚ playing the Crusaders was a bit of a tall order for us as a young team. This year‚ we want to take it a step further and I think we have the squad and the team to do so‚” Schreuder said.

The Sharks though have the confidence of entering this year’s competition on the back of being Currie Cup champions.

While being domestic leaders has not always translated into Super Rugby success‚ the Sharks are intent on harnessing whatever momentum that remains from their final win against Western Province in October 2018.

Schreuder said their triumph at Newlands did the young squad a world of good.

“It was good for a young squad like ours to win the Currie Cup. Lwazi Mvovo and I were the oldest in the team. “We are a young squad and we are learning. It was very good for us‚ especially with the fact that we won away from home and being the underdogs‚” Schreuder said.

“The guys have grown and they’ve taken a lot of confidence and growth, and if it’s taken into Super Rugby momentum-wise‚ it’s going to be very good for us.”