The Springboks will have a chance to exorcise the ghost of Brighton when they face Japan in a World Cup warm-up match on September 6.

SA Rugby and the Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) confirmed the fixture on Monday‚ which takes the Boks’ remaining Tests before Rugby World Cup 2019 to five.

The match will take place at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama north of Tokyo.

The Boks will open their World Cup campaign two weeks later‚ on September 21‚ against the defending champions‚ New Zealand‚ at the International Stadium Yokohama.

This will be only the second meeting between the Boks and Japan after the Brave Blossoms famously won the only other meeting 34-32 in Brighton at the opening game of the World Cup in 2015.

"This is an ideal opportunity for the Boks to get match-ready for the Rugby World Cup‚" said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

"Our initial plans were to only arrive in Japan for a pre-tournament holding camp on September 7‚ but thanks to the JRFU we will now be leaving a week earlier‚ giving us almost three weeks in Japan before the start of the tournament.

"Apart from the much-

needed game time‚ this will give us a chance to get used to the weather and other conditions.

"Playing this game against the Brave Blossoms will be a wonderful way to get ready for the Rugby World Cup."

After the game against Japan‚ the Boks will travel southwest to Kagoshima City‚ where their holding camp ahead of the tournament will take place from September 7 to 13.