Cape Town — SA Rugby on Monday confirmed the Springboks will have two home Tests in 2019‚ instead of the scheduled one.

An extra Test against Argentina‚ to be played at Loftus Versfeld on August 10, was added. It will take the Springboks’ pre-World Cup tally to four Tests before the tournament kicks off in Japan next October.

The Rugby Championship has been cut short because of the World Cup. As a result the Boks will play three matches‚ two away against New Zealand and Argentina and one at home against Australia.

The Wallabies will meet the Boks at Ellis Park, while the Boks will play the All Blacks in Wellington‚ scene of their famous 36-34 victory in 2018‚ which is also a precursor to their World Cup clash in Yokohama on September 21.

The Boks’ third Rugby Championship match is away to the Pumas at a venue to be decided. The second clash against Argentina falls outside the Rugby Championship.

Super Rugby kicks off on the weekend of February 16 and will run uninterrupted until the final on July 6‚ which means no June incoming tour in 2019.

Jurie Roux‚ the CEO of SA Rugby‚ said he is delighted that Springbok fans will now be able to see their team in two home Tests in 2019.

"The extra match against Argentina in Pretoria means Bok fans will have a fantastic opportunity to see Springbok team in action," said Roux. "The match against the Pumas will also give [coach] Rassie Erasmus a final opportunity to prepare before the announcement of the squad for the World Cup in Japan."