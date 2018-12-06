The Blitzboks have their own issues with patchy form and some inexperienced personnel‚ but they will be relieved that main Pool A rivals New Zealand are also struggling.

Despite winning the opening Dubai leg of the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series last weekend‚ the Kiwis have been shorn of key players for this week’s second leg in Cape Town.

They have been forced to call up three replacements after a high casualty rate in Dubai. They lost six players in total‚ three before the tournament and three during to the tournament.

Trael Joass‚ Etene Nanai Seturo and Taylor Haugh have joined the team after Kurt Baker‚ Jona Nareki and Akuila Rokolisoa all sustained injuries before the Dubai event kicked off. Sam Dickson‚ Scott Curry and Regan Ware picked up injuries during the tournament.

While New Zealand’s resources will be stretched at the Cape Town Stadium in a tricky Pool that also contains Zimbabwe and Samoa‚ the Blitzboks are only waiting on Justin Geduld’s fitness.

The mazy playmaker took a knock in Dubai and is still working through concussion protocols. A late call on his availability will be made before the game. After sixth place and only 12 log points‚ 10 fewer than the Kiwis earned for winning Dubai‚ the Blitzboks know that winning their home tournament is almost non-negotiable now.

Blitzbok captain Philip Snyman attended the official captains’ photo on Robben Island on Tuesday wearing the commemorative match jersey‚ which they will play in this weekend.

The special motif jersey serves as a tribute to late president Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday celebrations. Snyman said that would boost their motivation on the field.