Blitzboks must raise their game to face Kiwis clash at HSBC World Sevens Series

The Blitzboks will face archrivals New Zealand in Pool A on home soil at the Cape Town leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series this weekend.

The two sides were paired together after New Zealand won the season-opening tournament in Dubai, while SA slumped to sixth place — their worst start to a campaign in five years.

The Blitzboks lost 22-5 to England in the Dubai quarterfinals after topping Pool A despite losing 15-12 to Argentina in group play.

New Zealand were superb all weekend in the Emirate and will start in Cape Town as favourites in a Pool that includes Samoa and Zimbabwe.

New Zealand are also the reigning Cape Town champions.

Despite the poor showing in DUbai‚ which ended in a 24-19 defeat against Fiji in the fifth/sixth play-off‚ Blitzbok coach Neil Powell felt his side had gathered some momentum during the weekend.

“The fact that we did not play any tournaments before the start of the World Series may have impacted on our performances here in Dubai‚” Powell said.