Blitzboks aim for repeat of Dubai glory

The whole HSBC World Sevens Series merry go round kicks off in Dubai on Friday with the Blitzboks looking to start the campaign positively again.

Over the past two seasons they have won in Dubai and then gone on to win the overall series.

SA have the chance to win the World Series for a third straight year — a feat only achieved by New Zealand since the inception of the competition when they won the first six in a row between 2000 and 2005.

The Kiwis also won four in a row between 2011-2014, while Fiji’s best run has been two in a row.

The Blitzboks were remarkably consistent last season, qualifying for the semifinals of each of the 10 legs.

But they only won two tournaments from that position‚ which was a mediocre return for their consistency.

“We need to stay consistent but we also have been working on finding the killer instinct when we reach the semifinals and finals‚” Blitzboks captain Philip Snyman said.

Snyman’s experience will be a huge positive factor in Dubai and for the duration of the season.

The Blitzboks have won three of the last four Dubai tournaments‚ including the last two‚ underlining how much emphasis they put on making a strong statement early in the campaign.