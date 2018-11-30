Aussies hang up on Jake White after call to replace Michael Cheika leaked

Sydney — Jake White has offered to replace under-siege Michael Cheika as Wallabies coach and was due to have a phone

hook-up with Rugby Australia on Thursday, but it was

cancelled after news of the call was leaked.

The South African, who steered the Springboks to the 2007 World Cup title, approached the governing body after Australia won just four of their 13 Tests in 2018.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle has repeatedly said Cheika continues to have her backing to take the team to the World Cup in Japan in 2019, which is when his contract ends. But mounting pressure came to a head after their 37-18 defeat by England last weekend, with calls intensifying for a change of guard. It followed a tryless loss to Wales and an uninspiring win over Italy.

The phone call was to assess what White — a former Brumbies coach — had to offer as a possible alternative, but it was hastily called off after being leaked to the media.

"White approached Rugby Australia and asked to have a conversion," a Rugby Australia spokesperson told AFP. "Rugby Australia has decided not to

proceed with the call."

White has previously expressed a desire to coach Australia after being overlooked for the job in favour of Ewen McKenzie in 2013.

The Rugby Australia board is due to meet on December 10 for a regular end-of-season review where the future of Cheika, who is still in Europe, and his coaching team is set to be discussed.

Castle said she understood there was intense interest after "a challenging year".