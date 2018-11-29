“I think we need to see a wrap with both arms and in hindsight, although he got pinned‚ there wasn’t a big enough wrap from both arms. There was a wrap with one arm‚ but there wasn’t a wrap with the other arm.”

Gardner‚ who also incurred the wrath of SA rugby supporters for his handling of SA’s 32-19 loss against Argentina in Mendoza on August 25 during the Rugby Championship‚ said the angles available to him at Twickenham influenced his decision.

Gardner also highlighted the subsequent collision between Farrell and Esterhuizen as a factor in the decision that denied the Boks a legitimate penalty.

“The angles that I saw with the television match officials, which were the head-on angles‚ showed a clear wrap of the front arm but it was the back arm that got pinned.

“I guess of the angles that I was shown in the stadium at the time‚ that seemed to me to be enough of a wrap for me to constitute a legal tackle. It was never high and what we were looking at was the tackle technique.

“The collision itself also swayed my decision because it was a big rugby collision and we see these hits in the game.”

Having not learnt his lesson‚ Farrell pulled off the same no-arms tackle on Australian lock Izack Rodda during their Cook Cup encounter at Twickenham last Saturday. With the incident taking place near England’s try line‚ SA referee Jaco Peyper did not sanction Farrell nor award a penalty try.

England were leading 13-10 just before half-time and a penalty try would have given Australia a four-point lead. England won the game 37-18.

Gardner said Peyper may have seen the incident in the way he saw the November 3 one, but said they need to be honest about their mistakes.

“Maybe Jaco saw it in the same manner in which I saw it in the first game.

“We don’t always get it right and we understand that there are going to be decisions that are going to heavily influence the game,” he said.