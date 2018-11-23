SPRINGBOK RUGBY
Rassie Erasmus keeps same starters against Wales
For the first time this season Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus retains the same starting team but has reintroduced fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth
After consecutive wins over France and Scotland‚ Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus gave his team the thumbs up by making just one change to the squad to play Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.
For the first time this season Erasmus retained the same starting team but has reintroduced fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth to the bench at the expense of Lood de Jager for the last Test of 2018.
Etzebeth, who left the field injured in the 42nd minute in the opening Test of the tour against England‚ will be eased back, allowing Franco Mostert and RG Snyman to start their second straight Test in the second row.
The last two Tests have given Erasmus cause for confidence and it is reflected in his team selection. The coach is starting to cultivate a familiar look to his backline with the same Nos 10 to 14 having started all four Tests on the tour.
Apart from Etzebeth‚ the club-tied scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is perhaps the only other player who can markedly improve the starting team.
Loose head Tendai Mtawarira who is sitting out this tour due to injury is another contender but in his absence Steven Kitshoff has continued to deliver on his rich promise.
Interestingly, loose forward Warren Whiteley‚ who started in the Springboks’ win over France‚ is again absent from the match-day squad.
What his omission from the last two Tests will mean for his prospects in the next season remains to be seen.
There may also be voices of disapproval over Bongi Mbonambi’s continued relegation to the bench. Mbonambi has been one of the Boks’ most reliable players on tour but dislodging Malcolm Marx, nominated as one of the world players of the year, is proving to be difficult.
The Springboks have delivered solid performances on tour but they will still be ruing the manner in which they allowed England to snatch the opening Test from them.
Wales have made just one change to the side that beat Australia two Saturdays ago.
Liam Williams moves from right wing to fullback in place of Leigh Halfpenny, who suffered concussion against Australia.
Last week coach Warren Gatland made 14 changes to the side for their clash against Tonga but he has reverted to his best available squad.
“We have rewarded the team that faced Australia, with another start this weekend‚” said Gatland, with reference to his side’s 9-6 win.
“We are really pleased with how the bench has gone in the first three games, so we will be looking for that impact again on Saturday.”
Last December, on the last occasion that the teams clashed, Wales beat SA 24-22 in their final match of 2017. This year Wales have won nine of their 11 Tests‚ and are on an eight-match unbeaten streak.
They have won their last three matches against the Springboks, and four of the last five, including the most recent clash across the Atlantic in Washington in June.
Wales seemed to have turned the corner after winning just once in their first 29 clashes against the Boks.
“Wales have a formidable squad and their current run of eight unbeaten Tests is proof and also an indication of their good form at the moment‚” said Erasmus.
“As I’ve said before‚ we know Saturday’s Test is going to be our most difficult match of the tour.”
Gatland’s side will wear rainbow laces in support of former stalwart Gareth Thomas, the victim of a homophobic attack in Cardiff last week.
Cardiff line-ups:
Wales: Liam Williams; George North ‚ Jonathan Davies‚ Hadleigh Parkes‚ Josh Adams; Gareth Anscombe‚ Gareth Davies; Nicky Smith‚ Ken Owens‚ Tomas Francis‚ Adam Beard‚ Alun Wyn Jones (capt)‚ Dan Lydiate‚ Justin Tipuric‚ Ross Moriarty.
Replacements: Elliot Dee‚ Rob Evans‚ Dillon Lewis‚ Cory Hill‚ Ellis Jenkins‚ Tomos Williams‚ Dan Biggar‚ Owen Watkin
SA: Willie le Roux; Sibusiso Nkosi‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Damian de Allende‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Handré Pollard‚ Embrose Papier; Duane Vermeulen‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert‚ RG Snyman; Frans Malherbe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Vincent Koch‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Francois Louw; Ivan van Zyl‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Cheslin Kolbe.