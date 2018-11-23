After consecutive wins over France and Scotland‚ Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus gave his team the thumbs up by making just one change to the squad to play Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

For the first time this season Erasmus retained the same starting team but has reintroduced fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth to the bench at the expense of Lood de Jager for the last Test of 2018.

Etzebeth, who left the field injured in the 42nd minute in the opening Test of the tour against England‚ will be eased back, allowing Franco Mostert and RG Snyman to start their second straight Test in the second row.

The last two Tests have given Erasmus cause for confidence and it is reflected in his team selection. The coach is starting to cultivate a familiar look to his backline with the same Nos 10 to 14 having started all four Tests on the tour.

Apart from Etzebeth‚ the club-tied scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is perhaps the only other player who can markedly improve the starting team.

Loose head Tendai Mtawarira who is sitting out this tour due to injury is another contender but in his absence Steven Kitshoff has continued to deliver on his rich promise.

Interestingly, loose forward Warren Whiteley‚ who started in the Springboks’ win over France‚ is again absent from the match-day squad.

What his omission from the last two Tests will mean for his prospects in the next season remains to be seen.

There may also be voices of disapproval over Bongi Mbonambi’s continued relegation to the bench. Mbonambi has been one of the Boks’ most reliable players on tour but dislodging Malcolm Marx, nominated as one of the world players of the year, is proving to be difficult.

The Springboks have delivered solid performances on tour but they will still be ruing the manner in which they allowed England to snatch the opening Test from them.

Wales have made just one change to the side that beat Australia two Saturdays ago.

Liam Williams moves from right wing to fullback in place of Leigh Halfpenny, who suffered concussion against Australia.

Last week coach Warren Gatland made 14 changes to the side for their clash against Tonga but he has reverted to his best available squad.